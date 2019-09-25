|
|
September 20, 2019
On a beautiful misty morning, we said goodbye to an amazing woman in her 75th year after a short illness. Bonny was born in New Brunswick and came to Ontario as a toddler following WWII following her father's service in the army. After a stay in Nipigon her family relocated to Port Arthur (Thunder Bay) where she resided her entire life. After graduation from Lakeview High School, Bonny married the love of her life David and together they welcomed the arrival of Jason and Gerry. Being a master multi-tasker, Bonny was able to participate in the boys activities, advance in her demanding career and always have time to entertain family and friends both at their home in town and at their family camp at Amethyst Harbour. Bonny loved spending summers at the lake and will be missed by the Amethyst community. Bonny retired from Lakehead University as Paymaster where she met many lifetime friends and also served on the board of governors. Even after retirement, Bonny stayed active in their retirees association serving as treasurer. Bonny continued to help countless friends and family with their tax and estate paperwork always staying on top of the latest income tax rules. Left to cherish Bonny's memory are "her boys" Jason (Bonnie) and Gerry (Tammy) and her treasured grandchildren Bradley, A.J. and Mia. Bonny is also survived by brothers Blayne and Roy (Freda) Matchett, sisters Beverley Green and Cara Leigh Matchett, brother-in-law Fred Wigmore, numerous nephews and nieces, cousins and special god-daughter Karin Axent-Saipovski. Bonny was predeceased by her beloved husband David, parents Roy and Ida (Ted) Matchett, in-laws Robert and Helmi Wigmore, brother-in-law Robert Green and sister-in-law Laura Wigmore. We would like to thank Bonny's "care-team"especially Penny, Karen, Melanie, Irene & Melissa, along with the countless friends and family members who have offered such support. A special thank you also to the staff of TBRHSC 1A and the wonderful, caring nurses and physicians of St. Joseph's Hospice for her comfort and care. According to Bonny's wishes there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations to Hospice Northwest or St. Joseph's Foundation of Thunder Bay would be greatly appreciated.
We Love You More
