Liam Hannu James Poystila
1998 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Liam Hannu James Poystila born February 27th, 1998; he passed away on July 20th, 2020. Liam or 'Squirrel' as many of his coworkers called him was loving, energetic, caring, and always willing to help others. Liam was excited about his work at Coratina Construction. Lee Cloutier was a mentor and a father figure in Liam's eyes, helping Liam through five years of trials and tribulations on his first job; building him up to be an outstanding employee who was hardworking and liked by many. Liam enjoyed music, gaming, and using social media to connect with those around him. But most of all spending time with his best friend Connor. They were two peas in a pod and have stuck by each other's side through thick and thin, which is a friendship that Connor will hold dear to his heart forever. Liam was predeceased earlier this year by his grandfather James Waugh. Liam is survived by his mother Beverly Poystila, his father Hannu Poystila, and his sister Olivia Poystila which no words can ever express our feelings of loss. He will also be missed by his grandparents, John and Aila Poystila; his grandmother Janice Waugh; his aunts and uncles, Tracey and Joseph Desjardine, Roy Poystila, Lisa Poystila, Leila and Mark Richardson, Gary Poystila; his cousins, Julie Desjardine (Dan Germain), Erin Desjardine, Katie Cecon (Aviva, Andrew), Kaarina Poystila (Kolton Kahoot), Oliver and Leo Nystrom; his best friend Connor Deroover and many other family members. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, in place of flowers, donations to SickKids Foundation, or a charity of your choice in his name would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 26, 2020
Hannu and Bev
I am sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Christie Glenn
July 25, 2020
May you rest in peace Liam. We will all be together in the end.
Kyle Fitzgerald
Friend
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paul and Kim Gamache
Friend
July 25, 2020
Liam, you were taken too young. Sometimes life just isn’t fair. May you rest in peace and may God give your loved ones comfort and solace in their grief.
Robin Howard
Family
