"Those we have held in our arms for a little while, we hold in our hearts forever."Online condolences
A sweet angel, Liam Quinton Orakwelu, was born sleeping on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 4:50am, weighing 5 pounds 3.5 ounces and 17.3 inches long at Labour and Delivery, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Liam was a beautiful boy who will live on in many hearts. Liam is survived by his parents, Uchenna ‘Miles' Orakwelu and Tammy Orr Orakwelu, grandparents Leophric and Mary Orakwelu and William ‘Bill' and Ella Orr, Uncle Gabriel Orakwelu (Zainab), Uncle Ivan Orakwelu (Yvonne), Aunt Lilly Ugonwanne (Theophilus), Aunt Mandy Case (Terry), Uncle Scott Orr, many great aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family would like to express a huge thank you to the staff at Labour and Delivery for their care for numerous weeks leading up to delivery, during and post. A very special thank you to Dr. Dudar for her care throughout and following pregnancy. Also, a very special thank you to Dr. Jumah, Alli and Karen for making a very difficult situation special. Words are not enough to express our appreciation. We would also like to thank Northwest Funeral Alternative Inc and their associates for their assistance. A Celebration of Liam's Journey is taking place at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 22 at Murillo Community Hall, 4569 Oliver Road, Murillo. Service is at 1:00pm followed by a cold potluck lunch. Another Celebration of Liam's Journey will take place on Manitoulin Island on Saturday, July 27. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to a soon-to-be active Go Fund Me account, Orakwelu Surrogacy Quest, would be greatly appreciated by the family.
