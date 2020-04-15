|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mrs. Lidia Arena at her home with her family at her side on April 13th, 2020.
Lidia Arena nee (Ferraiolo) was born on September 25th, 1927 in Altilia, Cozenza Italy. As a teenager in Italy she would always be by her mother's side helping her cook and bake bread for the family. Mom and her sisters were well known for their love of singing and living life to the fullest.
Mom soon married at a young age in Italy to her first husband Antonio Zafferano and had their first son Tony. Upon Antonio Zafferano's passing in 1950, mom later immigrated to Canada in 1957 with her young son and sister Nerina. Upon their arrival in Canada mom lived with her brother Amerigo Ferraiolo and worked at the Main Cafe, Kemp Fisheries, and the Blue Parrot.
In 1961 mom married Francesco Arena and raised 3 children together Tony, Carlo, and Mirella. Mom and Dad remained loving companions for the next 53 years. Mom had a gentle spirit, infectious laugh, and a great sense of adventure. Making meals for the family and inviting "everyone" around her over for an espresso was what brought her the most joy.
Mom took much pride in the Italian traditions of sausage making, tomato sauce, wine, and her ability in making the best homemade bread that couldn't be duplicated by anyone up for the challenge. The sounds of laughter, feelings of love, and the knowledge that her family would always be happy and healthy brought mom the most enjoyment.
Lidia will be lovingly remembered by her children Tony (Rose) Zaffarano, Carlo (Junabelle) Arena, Mirella (Tim) ten Have, grandchildren Leeann Huber, Andrea (Denis) Charbonneau, Alexander ten Have, Andrew ten Have, Sophia Arena, Chloe Arena, Matthew Arena, great grandchildren Alexa Huber, Jaxon Charbonneau, and Justyn Charbonneau, sister Nerina Falvo.
Lidia was predeceased by her parents Pasquale and Maria Ferraiolo, husband Francesco Arena, sisters Vanda Ferraiolo, Nerida Ferraiolo, Ida Arena, Emma Bellomusto, Gina Mancini, Antonietta Laudone, and brothers Tommaso Ferraiolo, Alberto Ferraiolo, Amerigo Ferraiolo.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay.
Due to public health concerns, Funeral Services for Lidia will be held privately for family on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in the Chapel of the Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Luigi Filippini of St. Anthony's Church, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Please visit https://venue.streamspot.com/d4be8b2e to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Apr. 15, 2020