It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and friend to many, Lilian Lundstrom on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at TBRHSC. Born November 10, 1931 in Guisborugh, Yorkshire England, there was a lot of adventure in her soul. She came to Canada in 1957 with her husband Derek and son Stephen. All the jobs Mom had involved working with the public. She started out in a fabric shop, then co-owned the Shuniah Park store with life long friend Joan Richmond, she was a bar maid at the Lakeview Lodge, then moved to Armstrong with Jim where they bought the Wilderness Restaurant until they moved to Florida and got involved in the flea markets there. In 1986 they moved to Upsala to run the General Store, and then for a couple of years they did a take out shop in Thunder Bay; and then seeing the need drove for the Upsala Home Support. She was so talented in so many areas whether it was cooking, making gingerbread houses, sewing, knitting, cross stitch, painting, there wasn't a baby born in Upsala for about 28 years that didn't receive a hand knitted sweater or baby blanket from Lilian. One of the loves she shared with Jim was travelling, it could just be hiking in Grand Marias, or going to Florida, Maine or back for visits to England; they both just loved meeting people. Lilian is survived by children Stephen Wray, Patricia (Rick) Brown, Nigel Wray, Patricia (Lyle) Holt, Linda Hiuser and Carol Kropacek, sisters Audrey Thompson, Rosalie Dickenson and numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husbands Derek Wray and James Lundstrom, sister Mary Grainger and stepson Fred Lundstrom, brother-in-law Jack Lundstrom and sister-in-law Joy Lundstrom. Cremation has already taken place and a Celebration of Life to be set at a later date.