|
|
In loving memory of Lillian (Lil) Claire Mary Freisting age 71 of Thunder Bay Ontario passed away peacefully on February 12th 2019 at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. Native of Sudbury Ontario but lived in Thunder Bay since 1965. Active member of the community love planning social meetings and events. Loved bowling crocheting and helping and taking care of others. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Roseanne, Adam, and Michael and by her grandchildren Matthew, Melanie, Jordan, Riley. And her three great-grandchildren. Also lovingly remembered by her brothers and sisters Ron, Leo, Frank, Mike, Florence, Theresa, Susan, and Jeanette. She is predeceased by her parents Juliet Burmaster, Toussanit Chartrand and her stepfather Gord Burmaster. Cremation has taken place celebration of life to be held at a later date as per Lillian's request. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.