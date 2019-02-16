Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Freisting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Claire Mary (Lil) Freisting

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian Claire Mary (Lil) Freisting Obituary

In loving memory of Lillian (Lil) Claire Mary Freisting age 71 of Thunder Bay Ontario passed away peacefully on February 12th 2019 at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. Native of Sudbury Ontario but lived in Thunder Bay since 1965. Active member of the community love planning social meetings and events. Loved bowling crocheting and helping and taking care of others. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Roseanne, Adam, and Michael and by her grandchildren Matthew, Melanie, Jordan, Riley. And her three great-grandchildren. Also lovingly remembered by her brothers and sisters Ron, Leo, Frank, Mike, Florence, Theresa, Susan, and Jeanette. She is predeceased by her parents Juliet Burmaster, Toussanit Chartrand and her stepfather Gord Burmaster. Cremation has taken place celebration of life to be held at a later date as per Lillian's request. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sargent & Son
Download Now