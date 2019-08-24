|
It is with deep sadness the family of Lillian Frances Andreychuk announce her peaceful passing while under the care of the wonderful staff of Hogarth Riverview Manor on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband Tom in 2014 (after 69 years of marriage), her daughter Jane in 1962 and son Tommy (at birth) in 1946, her parents Edward and Jean Joyce, and brother Eddy. She will be lovingly remembered and cherished by her son Rob (Donna), grandson Nicholas (Danielle), of whom she was so proud, sister Muriel of Saint John N.B., along with several nieces and nephews. Lil was born in Saint John N.B. on September 11, 1925. There she met and married Tom on Jan. 15, 1945. Soon thereafter, they moved to Thunder Bay and started a family. She worked for several years at the Port Arthur Clinic followed by OHIP here in Thunder Bay until her retirement. They both enjoyed spending time and traveling with their close friends (“The Birdie Gang”) as well as her special trips to Scotland and Europe with her sister. Cremation has taken place and as per her wishes, no service will be held. Internment will take place at a later date in St. Andrew's Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorials to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.Online condolences
