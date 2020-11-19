1/1
Lillian Kellogg
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lillian Kellogg on November 13, 2020 at TBRHSC.

Lillian was born in Port Arthur on August 16, 1933. She was an accomplished artist and has painted since childhood. Lillian and her husband Cody travelled extensively. The family lived at TCPL stations for many years, retiring at their cottage at Dog Lake, which she loved dearly, and then at Waverley Park Towers. Lillian had a strong faith in Christ her Lord and she had many friends from Epiphany Lutheran Church.

Lillian's laughter, smile and sense of humor will be missed by Cody, her husband of 63 years; daughter Lisa (Rick); sisters Kathy, Helen (Larry); brother Glen (Carol); many nieces and nephews; and camp neighbours Christa, Randy and Cole.

Lillian is predeceased by her parents; her brother Lawrence; and brother-in-law Winston.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 (this morning) in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Stephen Bartlett. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, attendance will be by invitation only. Interment will follow in Lappe Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Lillian's memory to the Epiphany Lutheran Church.

Please visit www.harbourviewfuneral.ca to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site.

As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harbourview Funeral Centre
499 N. Cumberland St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4R9
807-346-9880
