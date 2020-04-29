|
|
Mrs. Lillian Margaret Lod (Niemi), age 91, passed away at Hogarth Riverview Manor on April 25, 2020.
Lillian was born on June 30, 1928 in Meadow Portage, Manitoba, moving to Port Arthur in 1950.
Lillian volunteered her time with Happy Handicaps of Thunder Bay, Roseview Manor and delivered meals for Meals on Wheels for over 20 years.
Mom's greatest passion was her family. Her life revolved around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly called her GG (great grandma).
Lillian was predeceased by her husband Bernie in 2002. She is survived by her son Byron (Christine) of Thunder Bay and daughter Diane Parkinson (Neil) of Wheatley, ON. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren David, Stephen, Elizabeth, Alexander, Phillip and her great-grandchildren Scarlett, Eleanor, Piper, Roman, Juliet, Knox and Kipling.
Cremation has taken place with a private family service to be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Hogarth Riverview Manor 5 North. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Meals on Wheels.