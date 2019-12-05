|
Lillian Marie Irene Russak, 83, passed away December 3, 2019, at Hogarth Riverview Manor with her family by her side.
Lillian was a hairdresser who spent most of her career working at Dalia's and Miss Liliane's. She also spent time styling for the Miss Teen and Miss Canada pageants. She loved to spend her time skiing as part of the Fort William Ski Club, traveling, and being with friends and family. She was an active member of the West Fort community and St. Agnes Church.
Born in Timmins on December 8, 1935, she was the daughter of Aldea and Alexander Dupont. She was predeceased by her sister Willma Jonasson and brother David Dupont. Lillian is survived by her brother Honourable Judge Wilfred Dupont (Jeannine), sister Dorthy Jones, son John Russak (Jennifer) and grandchildren Crystal and Joseph Russak.
She will always be remembered for her vivaciousness and positive attitude.
The family wishes to acknowledge the exceptional care she received by the staff of 6 South at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.
Funeral Services for the late Lillian Russak will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 with family and friends gathering in St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church for the Funeral Mass at 12:10pm, celebrated by Father James Panikulam. Cremation will follow with interment at a later date. Visitation will be held on Monday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, with Vigil Prayers offered at 7:00pm.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Lillian to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.
