It is with much love and fondness that the family of Lillian Sechesky is sadden too announce of her passing on May 31st, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep at the McCausland Hospital in Terrace Bay Ontario at the age of 95. Lillian Blanche Langille was born on November 18th 1924 in Isaacs Harbour, Guysborough County Nova Scotia. She along with her siblings grew up in this quiet harbour community. As a young woman she moved to Halifax where she worked at Moirs Chocolate Factory for several years. Her career path then brought her to the Royal Montreal Golf Club for a couple of years where she worked in the dining area serving the club patrons. In 1951 she arrived at the camps in Terrace Bay where she worked in the kitchen. There she met her husband to be Frank Sechesky and were married in the city of Ft. William at St Casimir's Roman Catholic Church by Rev. Father J. Stankiewcz October 3rd 1953. She was married for 37 years until her husband Frank Passed away on May 24th 1990. During her life in Terrace Bay she was involved with the Loyal Order Of Moose, Terrace Bay curling club, an avid member of KOPS for 32 years as well as the seniors club. Lillian was also involved with the CWL for many years joining at the age of 16. She took part in serving her church in many different positions through the CWL She will be missed by many in this community as being such a familiar face in the town of Terrace Bay. Until her passing she was acknowledged as oldest living member of this community. She received from the Canadian Government a certificate of recognition congratulating her on the occasion of her 95th birthday, November 18th, 2019. She is survived her two brothers Arnold and Ron, her sons Joseph (Heather) and Stephen (Anita); grandchildren Josephine (Kevin), Johnathon (Morgan), Elizabeth (Ray), Nathaniel, and Samual. Also great grandchildren Austin, Jacob, Kiera, Kaiden, Winry, Abigail, Zackary, and Quinn. She was predeceased by her husband Frank Sechesky, her parents Winston and Odessa (Stevens) Langille, brothers Almond, Roy, Lindsay Seymore, Calvin Ritchie, Wilfred James, and Harvey Ritchie, sisters Bertha Louise, Emma Marguerite, Mildred Mary, and Helen Peggy. As a woman of deep faith, Lillian was not afraid to die. Instead she looked forward with great happiness to the next and final chapter of her life. Due to the current ongoing health crisis a memorial service in her memory will be held at a future date.