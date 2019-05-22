|
September 20, 1944 –
October 18, 2018
With a still aching heart, it is hard for us to say goodbye to our beautiful mother and sum up such a full life. Linda was the youngest of three children and was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Born and raised in Winnipeg, she loved being a prairie girl and every time we went back to visit she always had fond memories to convey. She was predeceased by her father Martin, mother Alide and brothers Stanley and Harry. It wasn't an easy life but mom came through with dignity, grace and beauty. She left this world as one of the strongest and most loving human beings we have ever known. She married Jack Braun in August of 1963 and had three children, Leah (Ray) Sawatzky, Lisa (Michael) Lyle and Mark (Roberta) Braun. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren with whom she was extremely proud of. Mom learned how to make do with everything she had and the skills she acquired along the way made her one of the most creative and artistic people anyone met. She had a knack for turning trash into treasure. Many people were blessed with her creations from baking and her famous pies, treasuring her quilts, sewing numerous outfits for her entire family, gift baskets for every occasion, homemade Christmas gifts, knitted outfits and blankets for every grandchild and great grandchild and so many other gifts of her time. She spent several years at the Thunder Bay Farmer's Market with her daughter Leah selling her creations. She was a people person above all else and had an incredible sense of humour. Her infectious laugh and warm hugs are missed on a daily basis. Care packages were constantly anticipated and were always filled with all sorts of surprises from knickknacks to snacks…she was so generous. She would say “I know what it's like to have nothing and there were times when others helped me and your dad so I want to pay it forward”. She was an avid gardener who could literally grow anything and her yard was a source of great pride constantly loaded with all sorts of flowers and plants. We were never without a huge garden and she was one of the best canners and jam makers out there. As a family, we were incredibly lucky that our parents passed on these skills to us. Linda and Jack may have had very little at times but there was ALWAYS coffee and goodies and a shoulder to cry on if you needed it. People gathered at their house constantly for coffee and a chat because they knew they would never be turned away. Mom had an adventurous spirit (thanks to dad) our family travelled across Canada on vacations in tents, trailers and motorcycles. Dad would journal all of our adventures and boy oh boy there were a LOT! Mom and dad were generous volunteers who gave of their time to those less fortunate. They spent countless hours together making sure that people had enough food, clothes or other items and occasionally we would even house people in tents on the yard. They both knew how hard it was to struggle through life as an underdog. They knew how important it was to love those who were broken and suffering. Mom volunteered at many places including Tamarack House when dad became ill with brain cancer. She LOVED her potlucks with work friends and socializing. She had relocated to Kenora to spend time with her daughter Lisa and family unfortunately, five months after her move she was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Mom faced her illness with incredible dignity despite the painful and almost fatal surgeries and treatments. She desperately wanted more time with her family and made the best of her time left by going to concerts, visiting friends and relatives, and sunset boat cruises. She left us with a legacy of love and laughter and beauty. We miss her so much. A memorial potluck will be held on July 13th 2019 at St Agnes Church, Thunder Bay Ontario from 12pm to 3:30pm.