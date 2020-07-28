

June 17, 1959-July 23, 2020



"You may have lost your

battle, but you will

always be our hero."



Online condolences

may be made through

www.nwfainc.com

Linda Carol (Kuzik) Beck lost a short battle with gallbladder cancer at home with her family by her side at the young age of 61. Linda was most proud of her children and she was known for her love for Christmas. She worked many places over the years, CIBC, Metro, Nygard, but the job she always spoke about was the Plasma Centre where she met many life long friends.Linda is survived by her loving husband of 35 years Greg Beck, mother: June Veneruzzo, father-in-law: Will Beck, children: Kelly Shandruk (Richard), Kevin Beck (Vanessa Franklin); grandchildren: Hadley, Brantley, Sofie, Kali and rescue dog Ruger. Her cousin Jennifer Kahan and her bestie of almost 30 years, Wendy Killer and her daughter Sherri were by her side until the very end. Inlaws: Debby Defeo (David), Cindy Lotysz (John), Brad Beck (Debbie), Tim Beck (Kelly) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father Karl Kuzik, step-father: James Veneruzzo, brother: Richard Kuzik, and aunts Doris Kahan (George) and Alice McCullough (Sherm).A huge thank you goes to the Cancer Centre at the Thunder Bay Regional, Dr. Ibrahim, Susie Hamilton, Dr. Simpson, Donald Hutchinson, her nurse Pierre, Paramed and the North West LHIN. We are most grateful for Gabby, her incredibly caring and dedicated home care nurse. You have no idea what you meant to Linda and her family.Cremation has taken place. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. If friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay Northern Cancer Fund in memory of Linda would be greatly appreciated by the family.