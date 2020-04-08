|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Coceancic, 54, long-time resident of Thunder Bay. She passed away in St. Joseph's Hospice on April 2, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer.On line condolences at:
Linda was born in Port Arthur on April 25, 1965 to Danilo and Anita Coceancic. Linda proudly dedicated her life to her family - always helping when and where she could. She was a loving partner, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Linda enjoyed going to karaoke where she would get rounds of applause - a testament to her great singing voice. She also enjoyed taking trips to Vegas where she and Peter would attend many live performances. Although she had many interests, there is nothing she loved more than cooking for her family and loved ones. She was an incredible woman who touched countless lives in her 54 years. Linda is described by many as one of the strongest, most caring women anyone has ever met.
Linda is survived and forever remembered by her fiance Peter; her son Dennis (Laurie) and daughter Jazmarie; her granddaughter Jazilee; her father Danilo (Betty); her sister Jeannie (Bruce); and her nephews Daniel and Ryan. She was predeceased by her mother Anita.
As part of Linda's wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date to allow family and friends to be present in close company. Arrangements are in care of Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 Syndicate Avenue South.
