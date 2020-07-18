It is with heavy hearts that family announces the passing of Mrs. Linda Darlene Middleton, aged 73, passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday July 14, 2020. Linda was born on December 31, 1946 in Geraldton, Ontario. Linda enjoyed her life to the fullest spending summers at Silver Lake, Amberlite, and traveling with her loving husband Gary of 45 years and their 3 children. Linda also enjoyed fishing, stockcars, reading, baking for loved ones and connecting with old friends and new ones made at the 55 plus center. It didn't take long to find out how spirited Linda was when you first met her. She was strong willed, independent and the right amount feistiness, which everyone loved her even more for. She was especially proud of her 3 children, their spouses and 8 grandchildren. Left to mourn are children Deborah (Markus) Poole-Hofmann, Sherri (Glenn) Scholz, Kevin (Andrea) Middleton, grandchildren: Dustin and Riley Poole, Eric Hofmann, Melissa and Brittany Scholz, Liam, Ethan, and Lukas Middleton; sister Roxie Jean of Sarnia, Ontario and sister-in-law Wilma Magill of Whitehorse, Yukon, nieces and nephews and her special fur baby Molly. She was predeceased by her husband Gary Middleton, her parents Donedin and Harold Magill, in-laws Pearl and Sandy Middleton, brother Don Magill and brother-in-law Charles Jean. Special thank you to Dr. Bezanson, Dr. Ibrahim, nurse Karen as well as the nurses of the cancer center for taking great care of Linda and an extra special thank you to her guardian nurse Britt. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 11am at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Northern Cancer Fund would be greatly appreciated.



On-line condolences

may be made at

www.sargentandson.com



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 100 people and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.