It is with profound sadness that we announce Linda Dorothea Ewing (nee Bak), a resident of Shuniah Township (Thunder Bay), passed away on June 6, 2019 in Ottawa Ontario at the age of 70 years.
Linda was raised in Pass Lake, Ontario and attended school in Thunder Bay (Port Arthur) achieving the highest grade average in grade 11 while attending Hammarskjold High School. After graduating, Linda held various jobs including work as a gas station attendant as well as working with the Ministry of Transportation.
Linda would go on to be married and have two children, Robert and Lisa. She purchased a home in Northwood and was a devoted Mother who often worked two jobs, but still found time for her children's school events, church, gardening, baking, playing piano and volunteering with Lakehead Search & Rescue
After working in an administrative position with the Ontario Provincial Police, Linda's interest in police work led her to apply for and to be selected to become a Constable with the Thunder Bay Police in 1987. Later in her career she qualified for Police Sergeant.
Linda excelled as a Police Officer and in working with people, eventually being assigned as the head of the Aboriginal Liaison Unit where she gained the trust and respect of the Aboriginal Community in the Thunder Bay District and beyond. Her commitment to civil service was evident and she was very proud to serve her community. Linda retired from the Force on July 31, 2015 to focus on her interests which revolved around her family, travelling and photography. Linda loved to travel, both to Florida to visit her daughter and family and to Ottawa to visit her son and family. She also enjoyed several trips to the Netherlands to visit her relatives, to India for a wedding and cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.
Linda will be sadly missed by so many whose lives she touched, namely her partner Jim Symons, son Robert Ewing (Shannon), daughter Lisa Ewing (Terry), brothers Kenneth Bak (Cheryl) and Donald (Colleen), grandchildren Quinton, Russel, Rory, Emily, Grace, Abigail, Lily, Jessica, niece Sharon Bak, and nephew Andrew Bak (Michelle) and great nieces and nephews Abigail, Hayden, Gabriel, Finley. Linda was predeceased by her parents Mogens and Emily Bak, brother David Bak, and nephew Steven Bak. Linda is also survived by Jim's daughters Joanna Kaplanis, Jessica Chauhan and Hailey Symons and grandchildren Athen, Liam, Priyanka and Vivek. and numerous relatives in Canada, Denmark, Slovakia and the United States. Linda will be missed by her many lifelong friends, her brothers and sisters at the Thunder Bay Police Service and those she came to know at the Thunder Bay Casino.
A Memorial and Celebration of Linda's life will be held at Salem Lutheran Church in Pass Lake on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a light lunch.