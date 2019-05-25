|
Linda Filomena Arbique (née Beadman) 70 years of age of Thunder Bay ON passed away on May 22, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Linda was born in Timmins ON to Tom and Lydia Beadman on August 22, 1948. She was educated in Timmins and at St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing and so began a 50-year career in health care. She had a variety of pass-times and enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. In later years quilting became her passion. While a long time resident of Timmins, Linda moved to Thunder Bay three years ago to be with her sister. She loved riding her motorcycle and had many stories to share of their road trips together. Linda is survived by her sons Joe (Nicole) London ON, Ben (Britney) Timmins ON, her grandchildren Giulia, Luca and Michael; her twin sister Lee Ann (Reg) Thunder Bay and brothers Michael (Katherine) Armstrong BC and Tom (Jennifer) Gardnerville NV and numerous nephews and a niece. Linda was predeceased by her loving husband Michael and her parents Tom and Lydia Beadman. A mass will be held this Saturday May 25th 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Loretto Church with Father Francis Pudicherry officiating. Cremation has taken place and a private burial service and Celebration of Life will take place in Timmins at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lady of Loretto Church Elevator Fund or to the charity of your choice. On-line condolences
