1948-2019
It is with heavy hearts, the family of Linda Lee Caldwell (Monteith) announces her passing on May 18, 2019. Linda passed away peacefully at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with her family by her side.
She was born June 9, 1948 in Fort William, Ontario. Linda was an avid fisherwoman and loved her yard sales. She would go every weekend with her grandchildren to every yard sale she could find.
Linda is survived by her partner Santos Dendarieta and her three children Rick Caldwell (Emma), Bobbi (Richard) Clement, and Tracy Snell (Brad Freeman); her sibling Judy (Monteith) Hooker and sister-in-law Linda Clark as well as her furry friends, Yoshi, Mitzi and Marley. She has loving grandchildren Travis Snell (Jody), Mackenzie Snell (Francois), Cody and Alexandra Clement and Luna Caldwell. She has nieces Theresa and Maryann Costa, Heather and Terah Clark and nephews John and Michael Costa and Patrick Clark; as well as numerous cousins.
Linda was predeceased by her parents Gordon and Joyce Monteith as well as her brother Ron Clark.
Linda was always full of life and her infectious smile lit up the room when you walked in. She will always and forever be in our hearts and sadly missed. She loved gardening and farming but mostly she loved spending time with her family.
Cremation has taken place and we will be having a Celebration of Life on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 412 Kingsway Avenue, Thunder Bay starting at 3:00 until 6:00 pm.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
