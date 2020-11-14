

December 9, 1947 - November 5, 2020



When Tomorrow Starts Without Me



When tomorrow starts without me,

Please try to understand,

That an angel came and called my name,

And took me by the hand;



The angel said my place was ready,

In Heaven far above,

And that I'd have to leave behind

All those I dearly love.



But when I walked through Heaven's Gates,

I felt so much at home,

For God looked down, smiled at me,

And told me, "Welcome Home".



So when tomorrow starts without me,

Don't think we're far apart,

For every time you think of me,

I'm right there in your heart.



(Anonymous)



On line condolences at:

www.jenkens-funeral.ca

Linda Linnette Guitard (nee Jacobson) left this world to go be with her beloved Charlie on Thursday, Nov. 5th, 2020. Linda was born on December 9, 1947, to Stanley and Elsie Jacobson, the eldest of 5 children. Early childhood years were spent in Nolalu where she attended school, then off into the city for high school. It was at a bush camp as the camp cookee, as Charlie used to say, that she met Charlie, who she later married on June 9th, 1967. Linda devoted her life to her family. She stayed at home to raise their three children, Michael, Michelle, and Wayne. She did work briefly at Mount McKay Feeds and also seasonally with H&R Block during the busy tax seasons for a couple years, but her main focus was her family. Her love of family blossomed even more with the arrival of each of her six grandchildren......she was so proud of them all. Linda's legacy lives on in her children and grandchildren, as well as the many stitches and beautiful creations she has made over the years. Linda did meticulous handwork and was an amazing quilter. She was a very active member of the Thunder Bay Quilter's Guild since she joined in 1998 and became a Hall of Famer with the organization in 2010. Linda was also a very valued donor at the Thunder Bay plasma donation centre, having made over two hundred donations. Calvary Lutheran Church will also miss Linda as an active member within their congregation.Linda will be lovingly remembered by her son Michael (Michelle) and grandchildren Matthew, Marc, and Madison; daughter Michelle (Brent Saunders) and granddaughters Miranda and Juliana; and son Wayne (Marissa) and grandson Luukas. Also surviving are her mother Elsie and step-father Arnold Kallio; sisters Janet and Tracey (Dwight), and brother Doug (Lori); in-laws Francis, Monique, Bernice (Bernadin), Theresa, Clifford (Amanda), and Roger (Coreen), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Linda was predeceased by her husband Charlie, father Stanley, brother Greg, mother-in-law and father-in-law Alexandre and Josephine, and in-laws Priscille, Bernadette (Dan), Ralph, Wally, Clarence (Noella), Genevieve, Gordon, Gerald, and Roy.Due to current COVID restrictions, there will be a small gathering to celebrate Linda's life at Calvary Lutheran Church, with the interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens to follow.The family wishes to thank Drs. Simpson and Ibrahim and the entire medical team, as well as the various staff and caregivers, who provided Linda with care and compassion, while both at home and in the hospital, as well as when receiving treatments at the cancer centre. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Linda's memory to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation: Northern Cancer Fund or a recipient of donor's choice.