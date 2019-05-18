|
|
Mrs. Linda Louise Matson (Kemp), age 65 years, resident of Nolalu Ontario, passed away peacefully at her home on May 14, 2019. Linda was born on April 28, 1954 in Fort William. She was raised and educated in Fort William and graduated Westgate High school. She was employed as a Personal Support Worker with Nolalu Home Support and at St. Joseph's Care Group at Hogarth Riverview Manor. She enjoyed crocheting and crafting, playing cards, photography, bird watching – the highlight was her albino hummingbird that visited, gardening vegetables and flowers, spending time with family, camping, and she was often found knitting baby blankets for the maternity ward at the hospital. Linda was strong during her battle with ALS, and stayed at home during her illness, thanks to the loving support and tireless care provided by her husband Dave, PSW Barb Killins, many nurses, Dr. Garon, Nurse Practitioner Donald, and Care Coordinator Linda through LHIN. Linda's grace and kindness will be missed immensely by her spouse David Matson; children Christen Matson (Krista), Ashlin Matson (Robyn); grandchildren; Chandler, Timothy, Spencer, Macy, Hailey, and Abby; Mother Eileen Matson (Stray); siblings: Robert Kemp (Jan), Judy Murray (Doug), Billy Kemp, MaryAnn Kemp; numerous aunts & uncles, nieces & nephews, cousins, close friends, and her dogs Charlie and Odie. Linda has been reunited in Heaven with her father Norman Matson (Pappa) and her first love Elvis Presley. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service for family and friends will be held on May 29, 2019 at 1pm-3pm at Nolalu Community Centre with Pastor Chris Fiorito officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com