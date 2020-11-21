

February 2, 1953 – November 4, 2020



On Angel's wings

You were taken.

But in our hearts you'll

Always stay.

And in God's light you will rest

Until we meet again someday.



It is with heartfelt sadness and deep love that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Linda Blanchard (nee Bobrowski) age 67 years. Linda passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 with family by her side at St. Joseph's Hospice after a brief illness. Left to deeply mourn her loss is her devoted husband, David of 37 years and her deeply loved and precious son, Jack as well as numerous family members and relatives. Linda will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken siblings Toni, Mary (Bob), Vera (Larry), Sonya, Teddy (Denise), Gloria (Salem), Yvonne (Bill), Valentina (Wayne), Peter and brother-in-law David Donaldson. Linda was predeceased by her parents, John and Luba; brothers, Christopher, Michael, Gregory, Walter; sister, Valorie; brothers-in-law John and Chris; nephew Justin and other loved ones in her extended family.Linda was born in Fort William, Ontario to John and Luba Bobrowski and blessed to be a part of a large, loving Ukrainian family that valued the ties that bind us together in friendship and care. Linda cared very deeply for her family and was a loving sister and aunt to her nieces and nephews. She loved spending time with family and looked forward to the annual Bobrowski Christmas party and celebrations where she thoroughly enjoyed the companionship of her siblings and extended family while listening and dancing to music. Linda inherited her love of music and dance from her mother "the Dancing Queen", which often led her and her husband David to numerous shags, fundraisers and social events where they would dance the night away or attend classical music performances. Linda also treasured the special memories of her travels and vacations with David and Jack to the East Coast, across Canada, the United States and to tropical destinations.Linda was the consummate professional in all the career positions she held throughout her life. After graduating from Fort William Collegiate Institute, Linda continued her education at Carleton University in Ottawa and Lakehead University. She then pursued a financial career in Toronto and Thunder Bay and was a dedicated and respected employee in various positions with banks, Government Ministries, the Ontario Native Woman's Association and Smith's RV. During her career, Linda was also honoured to be elected as a Trustee for one term with the Lakehead District School Board and valued her involvement with the youth of Thunder Bay.The true essence of Linda shined through in her beauty, grace, kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity and compassion as a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and aunt who cherished her life with David and Jack, their rescue dog, Molly and the relationships she held with family and friends. Linda had a deep love for animals and nature and looked forward to the birds nesting in the spring outside her window in a lilac bush that her brother Michael had planted. She also enjoyed baking and generously shared her creations with others.Spirituality and faith were important to Linda and she valued the involvement of her family with the Westfort Baptist church. A special thank-you to Pastor Al Piper and the Westfort Baptist Church family for the prayers and support during Linda's illness. Linda had a strong desire to nurture her family through her strong faith and deep love for them. She was grateful for the love she shared with David and cherished her son Jack as a gift from God with unwavering love, encouragement and support for him in all of his endeavours in life.A special thank you to the Palliative and Hospice staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for their compassionate care and support during Linda's stay.Cremation has taken place and due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in thinking of Linda's love of animals, a donation in her name to Northern Lights Dog Rescue Thunder Bay would be greatly appreciated.~Forever loved and remembered, Your Loving Family.