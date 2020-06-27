It is with great sadness that we announcing the unexpected passing of our mother. She passed away on March 24th, 2020 peacefully at the Nipigon General Hospital. Not only was she a daughter, wife, mother, sister and aunt she was a friend to everyone she met. She is predeceased by our father Paolo(Paul), her parents Chester and Rose Marie Dakin, brother Frank at birth and in-laws Natale and Concetta Sodaro. Our mom will be remembered by, myself Connie Gethings, son David (Terry) Sodaro, her granddaughters Kaila Sodaro, Darian and Payton Gethings, her sisters and brother, Gail(Bob), Paul, Judy (Jim), Donna (Richard), Carol (Gerry), Fay (Pete) and Kim (Mark) as well as her many nieces and nephews who she loved unconditionally. A celebration of Life will be held Saturday July 25 2020 with a private family internment and a come and go reception. Time and details to be confirmed due to Covid restrictions. I would like to send a big Thank you to the staff of the Nipigon General Hospital, to Dr. Claudio Commisso for being her physician and her nurses Judy, Jennifer and Diana.



A Mother, Wife, Sister, Aunt and friend

you are missed and loved so much by everyone,

Rest In Peace