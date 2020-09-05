

July 23rd, 1957

-Sept 1st, 2020



It is with heavy hearts, the family of Linda announces her unexpected passing on September 1st, 2020 at TBRHSC. Linda was born July 23rd, 1957. She was a kind and gentle person who had a passion for gardening and spent hours nurturing her flowers. She cherished her dog Remi and had a love for all animals. She was a talented knitter. Linda worked for the Lakehead Board of Education at Hammarskjold High School until she retired. She will forever remain in our hearts. Linda is survived by brothers Harold (Joanne), Norman (Tuula), Allan (Darleen), Larry (Michele), numerous nieces and nephews, cousin and best friend Kathy Laukkanen, friends Dave and Maila(deceased) Heinonen. She was predeceased by parents Venne and Vivian Maki and nephew Steven Maki. Cremation has taken place and due to Covid -19 restriction a private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Donations to Thunder Bay Humane Society can be made. Arrangements are being made by Simpler Times Cremation Centre.