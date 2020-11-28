1/1
Linda Mary Brisbin
Linda Mary Brisbin, daughter of Mary Brisbin and the late Perry Brisbin, passed away November 24, 2020 from colon cancer. She is survived by her mother Mary Brisbin, brothers Donald Brisbin and Michael Brisbin, her niece Sarah Brisbin (Robert Warren) and her nephew Geoffrey Brisbin (Marisa Bruch). Predeceased by grandparents William and Ada Maunder of Kingston and by Delbert and Marjorie Brisbin of Roseneath Ontario, and many aunts and uncles.

Linda was born in Peterborough, Ontario on December 31, 1950. She attended Peterborough schools until age 11 at which point the family moved to Fort William. She attended Lakehead University, obtaining a BA with Honours in Sociology.

She worked many years for the Thunder Bay hospitals in the business office, making many good friends and memories along the way.

Linda was an avid reader, a lover of all things nature, and especially enjoyed her time at the family cottage on Lac de Mille Lacs where she spent many hours in her beloved green canoe.

She was a loving companion and daughter, spending many hours discussing and debating numerous topics with her mother Mary. Linda had a wry sense of humour. She was known for her unique gift giving ability and found much joy in handpicking items for her loved ones.

Linda will be sorely missed by all those that knew her and especially by her mother.

Due to Covid, there will be a small private gathering of immediate family and a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations can be made to the OSPCA or the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

The family would like to thank all the staff on 4N Hospice at St. Joseph's Care Group for their care and compassion.

Grief is the price you pay for loving.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
