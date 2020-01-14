|
|
It is with the utmost profound sadness that the family of Linda May Rosin announce her passing on January 8, 2020 with her loving family around her at the age of 72. She was born and raised in Fort William and lived most of her life on Onion Lake Road.
Linda lived life to the fullest. A beautiful classy lady who always believed that a glass was ½ full and who saw the good in everyone. She let her family know she was their #1 fan and the family always felt so special when they were with her. Above all Linda was happiest when she was surrounded by her family yet she could get a room full of strangers giggling hysterically with her contagious laughter. She loved to host many family dinners and special occasions while her health permitted.
She was the sweetest most kind hearted person who would stay day and night with any family member that was in the hospital right by their side advocating for them and making sure they were safe even after her mobility was limited. A real life angel. She gave her family such amazing support and strength, a real super hero for us all right to the end. Always protecting us and loving us so unconditionally. She is in every beat of our hearts who we will dearly miss every moment in our lives. We love you now and forever and know you will continue to watch over us as our guardian angel.
Linda will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Luciano, her children Louie Rosin, James Rosin (Jennifer), Tammy Korpi (Timo) and Samuel Rosin (Aurora), grandchildren, Greg, Amanda, Timo (BLT), Taylor, Kaytlyn, Cole, Courtnie, Stockwell, Christopher, Chase, Jayden and Loucas, great grandchildren Gabriella, Rylan, Miss Mia, Renley and Alaina, her brother Jim Manduca (Erika), sister Judy Soave and brother Ron Manduca (Kate). Predeceased by her parents Jim Manduca and May Manduca (Pert), as well as numerous other family members. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Hospice for making her final days as comfortable as possible.
A celebration of Linda's life will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Paul's Anglican Church 808 Ridgeway Street East at 11:00 a.m presided by The Venerable Deborah Kraft.
If friends so desire, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.