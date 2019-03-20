|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom, Linda (Laraine) Pepler nee Plumpton on March 18th 2019. Although Mom's circle was small, she lovingly cared about those within it. Her heart was full of love and adoration for her family, always wanting to be with them, whether it was playing cards, watching hockey games or just having a cup of coffee and a conversation. She loved her children and grandchildren very much and she always did what she could for them. She is predeceased by her soulmate George Pepler, husband of 51 inseparable years. Since his passing in 2018 she's been heartbroken and lost without him and can now rest easy as they are reunited. She will forever be missed by her son Bill Pepler (Nanda) grandson Andrew, Daughter Sherry Nistico (Jason) grandchildren David, Amanda (Ben), and Sidney. Arrangements are in care of the Sargent & Son Funeral Directors, 21 N. Court Street. Rest in Peace Mom.
We Love you!
