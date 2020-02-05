Home

Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Lino Manzon

Lino Manzon Obituary

Mr. Lino Manzon, age 93 years, passed away peacefully in the T.B.R.H.S.C. on Monday, February 3, 2019. Lino was born in Bannia, Udine, Italy on December 29, 1926, the son of Umberto and Elisa Manzon. He immigrated to Fort William in 1953, returning to Italy in 1958 to marry Luciana Tedesco and the two returned to Fort William that same year. Lino loved to challenge his mind through playing cards, doing crosswords, or meticulously working on machines and other projects. His home was always open to others and he very much enjoyed spending time there with friends and family. Most of his working career was spent at Saskatchewan Wheat Pool 4, from where he retired as a Millwright. Lino was a member of St. Dominic's R.C. Church and the Parish Seniors Club as well as the Principe Di Piemonte Societa Italiana. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife Luciana, son Paul (Michalina Pepe), niece Vicky (Ron) Falvo and their children Dallas and David, niece Nella Zorzes as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Erminia and Mario Zorzes, brother and sister-in-law Valerio and Giovanna Manzon, nephew Roberto Manzon as well as by 3 sisters and 3 brothers in Italy. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 when family and friends will gather in St. Dominic's R.C. Church for
the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Michael Mahoney. The interment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation for friends will be held in the church for 1 hour prior to service time. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation-Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Surgery Campaign or the charity of your choice. Arrangements are in care of the Blake Funeral Chapel 200 May Street South.

Lino Manzon will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com
