Mr. Lionel Bourdages, age 90 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on November 11, 1929 in Saint-Simeon, Gaspesie, Quebec to Francois and Regina. In 1955 he met his wife of 56 years, Francine, in Beardmore. In 1957 they were married, and they moved to Thunder Bay to raise their four children. In the early days dad worked in both the forestry and construction industry. In 1994 he retired from Thunder Bay Telephone after 16 years of service as a member of their road crew. Dad loved the outdoors, gardening, a tasty lobster, a good road trip and making people laugh. He always emphasized the importance of hard work and resiliency to his family. He was proud of his Acadian heritage and often told stories about growing up on the family farm in Gaspesie and fishing along the shores of the St. Lawrence with his father and brothers. Lionel will be remembered by his children: sons Yvon (Mary Ann), Mark (Liisa), daughters Suzanne Bourdages-Macey (Rob Macey) and Lisa Sandham (Carl Pettypiece). Granchildren: Connie Coda, Aimee (Michael Squitti), Francine Coda (Mike Sutor), Matthew, and Natalie (Sasha Ejupovic). Three great-grandchildren Nyla, Leonardo and Alexander Ejupovic. Numerous family members both in Thunder Bay and St-Simeon, Quebec. He was predeceased by his wife Francine in 2014, his parents, brothers and sisters. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff at TBRHSC, St. Joseph's Hospital, Hospice and Roseview Manor. We are grateful to Doctors Coccimiglio, Feldstein, MacDonald, Ingves and Nurse Practitioner Tanner Dunn for providing our father with such excellent care. No memorial service will be held. A private interment and celebration of life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Campaign (TBRHSC) or Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 23, 2020.