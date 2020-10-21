May 4, 1976 – October 18, 2020



It is with heavy hearts that the family of Lisa Marie Bouchard, age 44 years, of Gull Bay First Nation announces her unexpected passing on October 18, 2020 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.She was born at Port Arthur General Hospital in Thunder Bay. Lisa was an all star baseball player for the Thunder Bay League and loved her hockey games. She enjoyed the traditional way of life; hunting, fishing and cooking. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed preparing meals.Lisa is survived by daughters Gabriella and Raquel (Myles); granddaughters Ava and Ziya; grandmother Edith; mother Florence; brother Murphy Jr. (Melissa); nephews Brayden, Phoenix and Alex; brother Stuart (Corrina); nieces and nephews Shanelle, Kendra, Lila, Maddy, Aubrey, Pierson, Stuart Jr., Alauria, Shannita and Henrik; brother Brad (Auntie Wade); nephews Rex and Blue; sister Miranda (Fish); nieces and nephews Destiny, Angel, Keith, Peyton, Carmen, Blake and Athena; sister Rebecca (Harmon); nieces and nephews Ryan Raine, Maddox, Carmen and nephew Kevin Jr. (Arianna); and great nephew Kaysen.Lisa was predeceased by her dad, Murphy Sr.; sisters Karla and Trish; nephew Kemper; grandparents Norman and Josephine; grandfather Mike Capay; uncles Lester Sr. and Merle; Godmother Anne Marie; auntie Gladys; cousins David, Vincent, Jeanette and Tanner.Lisa loved Christ and accepted him as her saviour many years ago. She was a strong woman and always knew God was by her side.She will be taken home to Gull Bay First Nation on Thursday, October 22, 2020 for a wake at her grandparent's home. Services will be held at St. Kateri Church on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in Gull Bay Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.