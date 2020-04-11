|
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Lise Montgomery, age 62, on Monday, April 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hospice Unit with family by her side.
Lise is survived by her loving husband Michael Montgomery and her two beautiful daughters, Angie (Jim) and Julie (Wayne) as well as her five grandchildren, Skyler, Kole, Hunter, Olivia and Alexa. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Lise's memory to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, designated to Northern Cancer Fund.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.