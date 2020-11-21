1/
Liz Biloski
(HAWRYLUK)

Liz passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 79 after a lengthy illness, with Cheri by her side. She is survived by her sons Ron (Cheri), Terry (Docile), Kenneth (Betty) and daughter Rhonda Noyle. Also left to mourn are her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Linda, sister-in-law Isobel and many nieces and nephews. Liz was predeceased by her parents, brother Joe, sisters Lee and Diane. As per her wishes there will be no service.  A graveside burial will be held at the O'Connor Free Methodist Church Cemetery at a later date. Memorial Donations can be made to the O'Connor Free Methodist Church, 293 Sitch Rd., Kakabeka Falls, P0T 1W0. The family would like to thank the Nurses and Doctors from Fort William Clinic, The Regional and St. Joseph's Hospice for the excellent care provided to Liz, also thank you to Pastor Chris Fiorito for guiding Mom home. Many thanks to Docile for supporting Cheri at the hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

Mom you finally won
the Lottery.
Rest Easy.  We love you.

everestofthunderbay.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.
