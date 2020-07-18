1/
Lloyd Carmen Munshaw
June 24, 1931
- July 7, 2020
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Lloyd who died at the TCU July 7, 2020 surrounded by family. Many thanks to the medical staff who took such good care of him.

Lloyd is survived by the love of his life, Mary, his children Dan (Carmen), Jeanette (Ailsa) and John (Maureen), grandchildren Adam (Krystine), Kyle (Pascale), Jessica (Liam), Corey, Brandon and Matthew, and great grandchildren Carter and Mason. Lloyd joined in heaven his father Carl, mother Ivy, brothers Frank and Gordon, and numerous pets.

As a young adult Lloyd worked in the Arctic collecting and reporting weather readings. Returning home he traded his Harley for a '57 Chev after falling in love with his future wife Mary at first sight. Lloyd and Mary were inseparable, having lots of at fun at Shaw's farm, camping, and with Mary's twin sister Betty and family. Lloyd was a rifleman to be reckoned with, he was one of Canada's top marksmen winning many medals. Lloyd and Mary retired to Pass Lake building a home enjoying all nature had to offer. They loved living in Pass Lake and are greatly fond of the community, friends, and their church. Lloyd believed in community. He was a scout leader, took pride in his work with Search and Rescue and as a Shuniah volunteer firefighter. Lloyd enjoyed woodworking , donated crafts for fundraising, and made hundreds of toys for Toys for Tots. He loved to read and always had many stories to share. Lloyd touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed.

Where you go, we shall follow.

Until we meet again dear Husband, Dad & Pop Sr.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
