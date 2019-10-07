|
Mr. Lloyd Franz age 86 of Thunder Bay, passed away on October 2, 2019.
Lloyd was born on December 19, 1932 in Eagle River, Ontario, to Hellmuth and Emeline Franz. He started his working career at the Eagle River Powerhouse, then on to the Dryden Paper Mill.
In 1962 he moved his young family to Thunder Bay. He started employment with Lakehead Videon. After 3 years he moved on to Ontario Hydro, then to the Trans Canada Pipeline until his retirement.
Always looking for the next adventure, keeping busy with upgrading, travelling, hunting, fishing, and enjoying his at home electronic fix-it shop.
Lloyd is survived by his daughter Karin (Gary) Seguin, grandsons, Geoffrey Seguin, Jordan Lamothe, granddaughters Kirby (Chris) Petrick and Danielle (Ken) Sturgeon, great-grandsons, Casper Petrick and Erik Sturgeon. Other relatives, friends and acquaintances in Canada and Germany.
He was predeceased by his wife Ann, daughter Marilyn Springsteen, brother, Clarence Franz, sister Shirley King and parents Hellmuth and Emeline Franz.
Sincere thanks to the staff of the Transition Care Unit of Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. The continuing support of Dr. Skunta and manager Tara Posselwhite. Can't thank you enough. A heartfelt thank you to my cousin Denise who helped me more than she will ever know.
As per Lloyd's wishes there will be no funeral service and cremation has taken place with internment at the family plot in Waldorf at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the George Jeffery Children's Centre.