It is with both sadness and hope in Christ that Christopher (Jane), Curtis (Laura), Colin, and Cameron (Kim) announce the death of their beloved father, Lloyd George Montgomery, on March 18, 2019, just two days after celebrating his 88th birthday.
Lloyd was born on March 16, 1931, in Stayner, Ontario, to Robert and Ethel (nee Ashton) Montgomery. After the early death of his father, Lloyd went to work at the age of 14 to help support his mother and siblings.
While working at Iroquois Falls, 1951 he met the love of his life, Vada Whittaker, who had come to minister at the local Free Methodist Church. He returned to O'Connor Township with her and they were married on June 30, 1953. During their 58 years together, Lloyd and Vada raised four sons. They were active members of the O'Connor Free Methodist Church, where Lloyd volunteered in many positions, and taught Sunday School for more than 50 years.
Lloyd loved to spend time at his camp on Hicks Lake as well as in Texas where he worked on his golf game during the winter. He enjoyed building, constructing the family home, the camp, and other structures for his business and the church.
Lloyd was a hard worker. He had licenses to operate a wide variety of equipment and construction vehicles and worked on a number of the highways around Thunder Bay. He became an entrepreneur, purchasing a part interest in Dingwell's Machinery and Supply, and establishing Alternate Basic Energy Systems, which he continued to operate until his death.
Lloyd was predeceased by his loving wife Vada, his sisters Myra (Bill Martin), and Irene (Tom Osborne), brothers Cecil and Harold, brothers-in-law Maurice and Charles. Left to treasure his memory are his sons, brother Raymond (Ardis), sisters-in-law Donna and Mickie, Aunt Flovia, grandchildren Jonathon, Robert (Bethany), James, Sarah (Ian), Amanda (Patrick), Alan and Malcolm (Laura), great-grandchildren, Rachel, Alexander, Sarah, Colin, Adelaide, Amelia, Kenton and Kaylee, as well as his nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at the O'Connor Free Methodist Church, with visitation before the service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Lloyd may be made to the Free Methodist Church Missions Fund, or to the Gideons.
