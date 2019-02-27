|
Lloyd Lawrence Gray, age 90 years, resident of Thunder Bay passed away peacefully at Thunder Bay Regional HSC on February 24, 2019. Born June 16, 1928 in Pembroke, Ontario, as one of seven children, he moved to Fort William as a young adult where he met and eventually married his first love Betty in 1951. With a wife and many children soon to be on the way, he concentrated on providing for an ever growing family. He began employment at the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1951 and hired on as a fireman on steam locomotives. He retired in 1988 as an engineer after 37 years of service, in addition to being a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. Although his retirement did not start off as planned with the sudden passing of his wife Betty, he eventually met and married Pearl and our family once again expanded. Much of Lloyds initial retirement was spent at his retreat, fishing the waters of Whitefish Lake and golfing. Although his interests were varied and diverse, what really shone through was the love he had for his family. He was the consummate visitor, making the rounds and visiting family. He'd pop in, stay for half an hour or so, talk about anything under the sun, then off he went to visit another member of the family. Always surprise visits, nothing ever planned. What a treat! Memories to be cherished for a lifetime! For the past twenty years, he was a happy and proud member of St. Patrick's Cathedral. In the early years of his life with Betty and growing family, Dads steadfast effort really was to provide for his ever growing family by working 2 jobs. He combined his love of hunting and fishing and filling the freezers with local game. He also enjoyed a good laugh and a glass or two of wine with family and friends. A true Renaissance Family Man.... Lloyd is survived and will be lovingly remembered by his wife Pearl and children Carol (Kenny), Rodney, Terry, Sheryl (Gary), Robert, Jack (Sandra), Bryan (Helen), step-children George (Linda), Elizabeth, Joe. Dad adored his 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, (1 more on the way) and numerous nieces and nephews in and out of Thunder Bay. He was predeceased by his first wife Betty in 1988; parents, sisters Rita, Christine and Joan (Jerome) and brothers Dennis, Jack (Brenda) and Gerald. Interment will be held at a later date in Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory may be made to the TBRHSC, where our Dad was treated with care and dignity till he passed.
You will always be in our hearts.
The world just seems a bit more empty now that you have left.
You are loved and you are missed.
