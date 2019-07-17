|
|
It is with greatest sadness that we announce the passing of a brother, and friend, Lloyd Stevens Jacomb on July 9th, 2019 at age 55. Surrounded by the love and comfort from his family and friends, Lloyd fought a courageous battle with cancer. Lloyd dealt with his disease with grace, courage, and immeasurable strength, never letting his disease defeat or define him. He lived his life to the absolute fullest. He now leaves behind a void that will never be filled.“In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still.
Lloyd was born on August 18, 1963, in Fort William, Ontario. One of five children to Alvin and Sophie Jacomb. Lloyd had a contagious personality and connected with everyone he met, leading to numerous lifelong friendships.
Lloyd will be truly missed by his siblings, brother Clyde, sister Bonnie (Stevenson), brother Lyle, and numerous lifelong friends. Lloyd had many nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with step siblings. Predeceased by brother Murray, step sister Judy, and his beloved dog and companion Sasha.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Lloyd Stevens Jacomb at a later date.
In our hearts you hold a place,
no one else will ever fill”