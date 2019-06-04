|
Lois (nee Schmidt) died peacefully at Casselholme Home for the Aged in North Bay, on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 75. Survived by her daughter Laurie Boyer (Richard), grandson Brandon Boyer (Iris Ng) of North Bay, her brother Garry Schmidt (Claire) of Windsor, niece Stacey Schmidt (Mark Juusela of Sudbury, and nephew Derek Schmidt (Melissa) of Uxbridge. Lois was predeceased by her husband Donald Burns, son Brian Burns and her parents, Grace and Rudolph Schmidt.
Lois will also be remembered by her sister-in-law Vera Burns, nieces Pamela Serkowney (Leigh Dalgleish) of North Bay, and Jillian Serkowney (Terry Ward) of Markham, brother-in-law Howard Burns (Julia), nephew Jeffrey Burns and niece Jennifer (Peter) Myllymaa, all of Thunder Bay.
Heartfelt thanks to the Dr. Prins and the staff of 3rd floor Willow Unit at Casselholme for their compassionate care over recent years. According to Lois' wishes, no visitation will be held.
In memoriam donations to Lupus Ontario or Cassellholme would be gratefully appreciated by the family.