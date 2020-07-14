It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Lois Anne Marie Landers/Macvey, aged 70 years young. A beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, peacefully passed away on Wednesday July 8th 2020 at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. She is survived by her 6 children; Martin, Monique, Paul, Jack, Bobby and Krystal. 12 beautiful grandchildren, 3 sisters, 6 immediate nieces/nephews, as well as an abundance of cousins, distant relatives and friends. Lois was an incredible woman; she was strong, fierce and had the biggest heart. She instantly touched the hearts of people she was around, she could make a friend anywhere she went and always made you feel apart of the family. She would go to the ends of the earth for anyone who needed it. She had the most contagious laugh and a beautiful, silly soul. The family would like to thank the paramedics and ER staff at TBRHSC for all their efforts, and for providing her with such gentle compassionate care. The family would also like to thank the kind humans at Chapman's who helped her before the ambulance arrived. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to celebrate this incredible women we all know and love.





