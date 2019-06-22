|
Mrs. Lois Bannatyne, age 73 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away in Hogarth Riverview Manor on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com
Lois was born in St. John's, Newfoundland on August 12, 1945. She loved to cook, had a passion for travel, and spent endless hours creating beautiful needlepoint embroidery. Lois was never without a cat and loved all of her pets dearly.
Lois will be lovingly remembered by her husband Dr. Robert (Bob) Bannatyne; and sadly missed by Leslie McEachern (Rick), Ian Bannatyne (Carrie Pettit), and grandchildren Carter, Calvin and Angela McEachern.
She was predeceased by her parents Roy and Phyllis Mercer, and is survived and fondly remembered by her brothers Jim Mercer (Mary-Adelle Moore) and David Mercer (Gina) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Newfoundland and the Maritimes. She will also be missed by her brother-in-law James Bannatyne (Jennifer) and their family in Scotland.
If friends desire, donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society in memory of Lois would be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to WESTFORT FUNERAL CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.