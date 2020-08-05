January 18, 1941 - July 30, 2020



"You are my sunshine, my only sunshine

You make me happy when skies are gray

You'll never know dear, how much I love you

Please don't take

my sunshine away"





Online condolences may

be made through

www.nwfainc.com



It is with deep sadness that the family announce the passing of our mother, nanny, sister and friend. Mrs. Lois Mae Buckley (Cole), age 79 of Thunder Bay, passed away early Thursday morning, July 30, 2020 at Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Center.Lois was born on January 18, 1941 in Fort William, Ontario. Mom always enjoyed her bowling leagues and the friendships that grew from them, even coaching YBC for a number of years so that her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren could participate in the comradery and was always there to cheer them on in their tournaments, most recently cheering on her great grandson Logan in his YBC tournament at Superior Bowladrome. She was always ready to travel with them to their tournaments. She was our rock and our sunshine and will be truly missed. Nanny always had something to say, and was the one we could always depend on. Over the last years of her life she kept us all on our toes but we knew she longed to be with Papa in Heaven. We are thankful she is now flying with the Angels and free from pain.She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 39 years Russell Fredrick (Fred) Buckley; her parents and her two grandsons Robin and Nicholas Buckley. She will be greatly missed by her children Charlotte (Randy), Russell and Richard (Susan); her grandchildren Candice (Joss), Meagan (Bryan), Joseph, Kylee, Ryan and Tanner; and her great grandchildren Anastasia, Brianna, Carson, Braxton, Logan, Aaliyah, Autumn and Ciera. She is also survived by numerous siblings, nieces, nephews and other relatives.She will be deeply missed but never forgotten as her spirit lives on with us.Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.