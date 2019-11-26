|
Aug. 18, 1933-Nov. 21, 2019
It is with the profound sadness that we share the news of our beloved Aunt's passing. Lois passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 21, 2019 at TBRHSC, at the age of 86, with her family by her side. Lois is predeceased by her parents, Violet and Francis, brothers Wally and Bill. She is survived by her sister-in-law Gail Charlebois, nephews Peter (Pam) and Jim (Trent) Charlebois, niece Karen (Camile) Arseneau. Great nieces and nephews, Danielle (Joel) Ritchie, Nicole Arseneau, Brandon (Hollie) and Caleb (Micah) Charlebois, and great great nieces Alexys & Adeline Ritchie. Lois worked as an RPN for many years, work she truly enjoyed; taking care of her patients gave her great joy, and created many great friendships with special coworkers, especially Cecilia. She loved to travel in her early years and often shared stories of her adventures with her family. She loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. Aunty will be greatly missed at the Arseneau's gatherings. She has been such an important part of our lives for the past several years, since returning to Thunder Bay. When plans were being made, the question was always asked with excitement "Is Aunty coming?" Lois was a strong independent woman who took great pride in living in her own home until her passing. Words cannot express how much her beautiful spirit will be missed by those who love her. Funeral mass with be celebrated at St. Agnes Church, 1019 Brown St., Thunder Bay on Thurs. Nov. 28 2019 at 12:10pm.
