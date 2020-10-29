The family of Lois Roberta (Bobbie) Laughton are sad to announce her passing at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Monday, October 26, 2020.



Bobbie was born October 5, 1936 in Fort William, Ontario to parents Jean and Fred Reynard, and grew up in Vickers Heights. She was an avid reader and excelled in school, joined the Pipes and Drums of Fort William as a teenager and started her first job at the Bank of Nova Scotia after graduating from Selkirk High School.



She met her soulmate Jack Laughton at a dance in 1950 and they married September 2, 1955, celebrating 65 happy years of marriage together. They had 3 sons and worked hard to provide them with a good home life, supporting them in all of their athletic, musical and artistic pursuits. In later years they purchased a camp at Clover Beach which delighted their grown children and grandchildren. “Nana” was a fantastic cook and brought her family together for many wonderful meals.



Bobbie and Jack loved to travel, especially along the lakeshore and to their favourite lunch spot, Naniboujou Lodge in Grand Marais. They were regular patrons of the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra and enjoyed performances at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium and local theatres.



She was a dedicated member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church and spent many years as a part of their choir, as well as volunteering and baking her fabulous shortbread for their fundraisers. She supported many local charities, with her most heartfelt hopes going toward The Underground Gym.



She is survived by her husband Jack, sons David (Vicki), Bill (Jasia) and Bruce, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her sister Lorraine Hatley, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her parents Jean and Fred Reynard, parents-in-law Maude and Kenneth Laughton, and brother-in-law Bill Hatley.



Funeral services will be held at Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 S. Syndicate Avenue, at 11:00 AM on the morning of Saturday, October 31. Due to restrictions for the Covid-19 Pandemic, attendance will be limited to 25 family members and friends.





Rest in peace, Bobbie.

Your joy of singing and hearty laughter

will live on in our memories.



