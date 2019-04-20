|
Mrs. Lois Shewchuk, age 63 years, a resident of Thunder Bay, ON passed away unexpectedly on April 14th, 2019 at TBRHSC. Born on October 18, 1955 in Toronto, ON, she was raised and educated here in Thunder Bay. Lois is survived by her husband of 27 years Jerry Shewchuk, her children Charity Nakeff and Raymond (Shauna) Graham, her grandchildren: Brandon and Mikayla Shewchuk and Matthew, Myles, Mitchell and Marshall, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Herbert and Lena Russell, along with all her brothers and sisters. Cremation has taken place. A private family memorial is planned.Online condolences
