On April 30, 2020 Lola Tait passed away peacefully with family by her side. She is survived by daughters, Lee and Tracey, grandsons Michael (Amy), Steven (Reily), and 6 great grandchildren, Audrey, Elliott, William, Charlotte, Nora and Walker. She also leaves behind a brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and many many friends. Lola spent her entire career as a dental assistant, retiring from the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital after 30 plus years. She was very proud of her profession and as a result was involved in the local, provincial and national associations. Prior to retirement from dentistry, Lola bought the Smoke Shop in the Red Oak Inn, looked after her mother who lived with her and still found time to be a devoted grandmother. In later years she volunteered with the Catholic Action Thrift Shop and became active in the Catholic Women's League. Lola was a woman in motion, not afraid of work and who readily accepted a challenge. She was a fun loving person with a quick wit. She had a heart of gold. The family would like to thank the staff of Birch Grove, Hogarth Riverview Manor where Lola resided for the last 3 years. Your love, care, compassion and laughter brightened Lola's last years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank. And be kind to one another. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Nana made our days
bright with her love.
We will all miss her.
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 9, 2020.