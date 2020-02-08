Home

Passed away at the St. Boniface Hospital on Saturday February 1, 2020 at the age of 65 years, Loraine Joy Gowanlock (nee Frost) of Winnipeg MB.

Loraine leaves to mourn her passing her loving husband Ron, daughters Beckie Ulyatt of New Hampshire, England & Jessica Gowanlock of Winnipeg, grandchildren Sabene and Mackenzie, sister Donna (Donald) Derouard of Parksville B.C., father-in-law Jack Gowanlock of Glenboro MB, brother-in-law Murray Gowanlock (Rosalind Kelly) of Glenboro, as well as several nieces nephews and extended relatives. Loraine was predeceased by her parents Harry & Ann Frost and by her mother-in-law Wilma Gowanlock.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Loraine's Life will be held at a later date. Friends that so desire, memorial donations can be made in Loraine's memory to the Canadian Diabetes Association, Unit A1-800 Rosser Ave., Brandon MB R7A 6N5 or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, 1379 Kenaston Blvd. Winnipeg MB R3P 2T5 or to a charity of choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the Gowanlock family by visiting www.willlmorchapel.com. Jamieson's Funeral Services of Glenboro-Holland in care of arrangements. 204-827-2480.

