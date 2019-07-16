|
Ozaawigonebiik/ Ozaawibinesiik
Wauzhashk Clan – Muskrat Clan
Lorena Atatise Bananish
Lac La Croix First Nation
Her name signifies and radiates Love and Respect, she embodies community and life. Growing up in a tiny community of Lac La Croix First Nation which is located in the middle of three major parks and with all its natural elements intact, she became. The many beautiful strong rivers that flow through the territory speak of her strength. Lorena embraced life in such a way that gave no indication to the challenges she faced. She walked in beauty and grace. Like the rivers and shoreline on Namakan River, It was the birthplace of her Great Great Donko/Grandmother Mary Pat Jourdain whom essences she wanted to mirror as her own. Respect, Humility, and Bravery was the air she shared and magnetic force that she brought to our kitchen table to Feast. Walking in the footprints of the past, she found it took a community to raise a child and in I we found unity, but also the importance of unity in Community.
Lorena is predeceased by father Edward Atatise Sr. the 2nd, Grandfather Andrew Jourdain Sr. and Mary Ellen Jourdain, and Grandfather Edward Atatise Sr. the 1st, Grandfather John Boshey and Elizabeth Boshey, nephew Mizhakiibiitung and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is survived by her husband and lifetime partner Marcel Bananish Sr. the 2nd (Marcel Jr III, Ashley Wildborne, beloved granddaughter Sophie Rose and Peggy Ray) and her mother Josephine Atatise. Also left to remember her are her siblings and their families; Karen May Keesik ((Gordon Geyshick), children Evangeline, Jamie, Lindsey, Cree and Cheyenne, Keenan), Robin Bunn ((Russell Bunn), children Rebecca Bunn and Daisy Bunn), Tanya Atatise (Lance, Taiso, Jayden), Edward Atatise Jr. ((Shannon Kabatay) children, Miigwan Buswa, Kieran Esquega-Atatise, Hailey Kabatay, Reese Kabatay and Grayson Kabatay-Atstise), and Shalon Adams ((Reno Cameron) Children Kaitlyn, Kacie, Naya, Nimkii and Nahanii0 and numerous aunts, uncles, and many, many cousins.
Services to celebrate the beautiful life of our Lorena Bananish will all take place at Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 South Syndicate Avenue, Thunder Bay, ON. Wake will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 starting at 6:00 p.m. with a traditional funeral service on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m following the service interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3200 Oliver Road.
On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca