|
|
We are saddened to announce that our amazing mother passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She is survived by husband Frank, children: Murray (Connie), Michael, Donald (Rhonda) and Lynda (Rob Roussel); grandchildren, Ian (Julie), James (Apui), Meagan (Brian), Shannon (George), Caralee (Oswald) and Brayden; great grandchildren Olive, Faye, Brodie, Genevieve and Wilder; her sister Wilma Best; and step-children Chuck and David and families and special friend, Don Goodfellow (Pam). Mom was predeceased by her sisters: Evelyn Douglas, Audrey Gunby, Vera Anderson, Iris Hruska, Muriel Tocheri and Edna Baturniak and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences
Mom was born in Fort William on November 15, 1927 and lived in Stanley in her early years. She graduated from Selkirk High and then had a number of jobs. She enjoyed working at Higgenbottom Plumbing, Unemployment Insurance and her last position was at The City of Thunder Bay.
She had a close relationship with all of her sisters and friends. In her younger years she participated in a number of sports including volleyball, badminton, skiing and activities such as camping, fishing and travelling. Mom had a great sense of humour and always welcomed our friends into our house when we were young. She would say, "At least I know where you are, what you are doing and who you are doing it with!" Her work ethic was very strong and she told us many times, "No kid of mine is lying on the couch. You're either working or going to school!"
In 1978, Frank and Mom married and enjoyed many adventures: camping, travelling to many states and provinces, fishing at their camp at Nydia Lake and wintering in Florida for more than 20 years. Her first love was family and was always up for a get together or hosting the annual Christmas Brunch at their house.
She loved her family and wanted nothing but the best for everyone. We are grateful for her life lessons, support, generosity and love throughout the years.
We would like to thank the amazing staff at Riverview Hogarth for their exceptional care of our Mom. The RPN's, Nurses, PSW's, Kitchen and other Support Staff were wonderful.
We invite those who wish to attend a Celebration of Her Life on Saturday, April 13th at the Nor'Wester Hotel and Conference Centre from 1:00 - 4:00pm. Presentations will begin at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay Food Bank, Dew Drop Inn or Christmas Cheer would be most appreciated.
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com