We are saddened to announce that our amazing mother passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She is survived by husband Frank, children: Murray (Connie), Michael, Donald (Rhonda) and Lynda (Rob Roussel); grandchildren, Ian (Julie), James (Apui), Meagan (Brian), Shannon (George), Caralee (Oswald), Brayden, Christie (Scott), Leann (Cole); great grandchildren Olive, Faye, Brody, Genevieve, Wilder, Travis, Brooke; step children Chuck and David and families, as well as special family friend Don Goodfellow (Pam).Online condolences
We invite family and friends to join us for a Celebration of Life Luncheon in honour of our mother on Saturday, April 13 from 1-4pm at the Nor'Wester Hotel and Conference Center. Presentations will begin at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay Food Bank, Dew Drop Inn or Christmas Cheer would be most appreciated.
may be made through www.nwfainc.com