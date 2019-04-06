Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorena Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorena (Cook, McLeod) Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorena (Cook, McLeod) Brown Obituary

We are saddened to announce that our amazing mother passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She is survived by husband Frank, children: Murray (Connie), Michael, Donald (Rhonda) and Lynda (Rob Roussel); grandchildren, Ian (Julie), James (Apui), Meagan (Brian), Shannon (George), Caralee (Oswald), Brayden, Christie (Scott), Leann (Cole); great grandchildren Olive, Faye, Brody, Genevieve, Wilder, Travis, Brooke; step children Chuck and David and families, as well as special family friend Don Goodfellow (Pam).

We invite family and friends to join us for a Celebration of Life Luncheon in honour of our mother on Saturday, April 13 from 1-4pm at the Nor'Wester Hotel and Conference Center. Presentations will begin at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay Food Bank, Dew Drop Inn or Christmas Cheer would be most appreciated.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now