It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ms. Lorene Salatino (Noyes) at St. Joseph's Hospice on October 12, 2019. Lorene was born on February 14, 1959 in Port Arthur and lived in Thunder Bay, where she was employed as a Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist with the March of Dimes, a job that she adored. Lorene cherished her coworkers and friendships that she made. Spending quality time with her family was so important to Lorene, as she loved them more than anything. She treasured sleep parties with her granddaughter, while still finding time for travelling as well as a love for the food and culture of the places she visited. Lorene is survived by her children Warren and Rebecca (Chris), grandchild Amelia Rose and her siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her mother, Rose Mary, father, Anthony Guy (Grumpy) and sister Jeri. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at March of Dimes (237 Camelot St.) October 26, 2019 between 1-4pm. Online condolences
