It is with deepest sorrow to announce the passing of Lorenzo Tizo Lepage on April 4, 2020. Nicole Lepage (daughter), Ada Foresta Easter (Nicholas) (granddaughter), Enzo Foresta (Erin) (grandson), Aubrey Easter (great grandson), Luce and Fern (sister and brother-in-law), Arthur Lepage (brother) and many nieces and nephews. Lorenzo was a gentle loving kind man, father and grandfather, his devotion to his family was amazing he loved us so very very much we will miss him forever and carry him in our hearts. Lorenzo was pre-deceased by his parents Emile Lepage and Helena Lepage and brothers and sisters (Roger, Louis, Albert, Mario, Antoinette and Ella). A celebration of life will be held at a later date. We love you so very much and we miss you so very much, until we meet again.